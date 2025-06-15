Nikoloski and Trajanovski inspect work on the Kicevo – Ohrid highway

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and Macedonian Roads director Koce Trajanovski inspected work on the Kicevo – Ohrid highway, where a section should be put in use soon.

The troubled highway will finally be used to reduce traffic jams toward Macedonia’s main tourist attraction – lake Ohrid. It was concluded that the work is advancing in accordance with the new dynamic that was agreed and that problems with the terrain and with the expropriation of privately owned land are being resolved.