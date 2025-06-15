 Skip to main content
16.06.2025
Healthcare Minister Aliu announces free testing for all over 40

Macedonia

15.06.2025

Newly elected Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu announced that all citizens over 40 will receive the right to have free diagnostic tests for diabetes, hypertension and heart and lung illnesses.

European standards show that such tests can reduce risks by 35 to 45 percent, and greatly reduce the cost of future treatment. A feasibility study has been conducted and we know how to proceed – with an information campaign and then online applications, Aliu said.

During his press conference, the Healthcare Minister said that his program will focus on five pillars – mapping out regional healthcare needs, setting up a platform that will follow performance by hospitals, professional development of healthcare workers, sustainable financing and digitalization.

