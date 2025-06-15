22 citizens asked for help to evacuate from Israel

The Foreign Ministry has received calls from 22 citizens who have asked for help to leave the territory of Israel. These citizens were caught up in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Ministry instructed the consulate officials in Tel Aviv to remain in constant communication with the citizens while work is on-going on their safe removal. The Embassy in tel Aviv is open for contact at:

+972 54 500 8566 / +972 54 967 0546

telaviv@mfa.gov.mk

Citizens who happen to be in Iran are also urged to contact the Ministry, using the global SOS contacts:

+389 75 273 732 / +389 75 268 736,

globalsos@mfa.gov.mk.