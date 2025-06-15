VMRO calls on state prosecutors to investigate why did Venko Filipce receive a luxury car from a Zaev company that won major mining contracts

VMRO-DPMNE called out state prosecutors for not opening an investigation into the coal mining scandal that involves the top leadership of the SDSM party. Investigative reporters uncovered that Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev received major share of a large coal mining contract awarded by the state owned ELEM/ESM company through his business registered in Bulgaria. Current SDSM leader and Zaev’s confidant Venko Filipce also has a business registered at the same address, and has received a luxury Audi A8 from Vice Zaev’s company.

There is silence from SDS and from Filipce about the Audi which he got from the Zobek mining group, which has won a coal digging contract from ESM. State prosecutors are also silent about this present worth 130,000 EUR. Nobody gives such a valuable present. It is clear that this is either tax evasion, money laundering or influence peddling, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.