Possible meeting between Macedonia and Bulgaria in the Hague

Macedonia is in talks with the European Union and is looking toward holding a meeting with Bulgaria during the NATO summit in the Hague later this year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. Macedonia will be represented by President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who may meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zheljazkov.

We have a proposed date, and let’s see what the Bulgarian side responds. I have spoken with Antonio Costa, it was his proposal that we meet, Mickoski said. Initially it was expected that Bulgaria will be represented by its President Radev at the summit, meaning that the meeting would have been between the two heads of state, but later Bulgaria switched and will be represented by its Prime Minister. Mickoski said that on our side, it is the turn of President Siljanovska to attend the summit.

If the meeting happens, it will likely be attended by high EU and NATO officials, as well as a US representative.