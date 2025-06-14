Exceptional economic growth expected in the second quarter of 2025

Macedonia will see exceptionally high growth in the second quarter of the year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after several period of over 3 percent GDP growth.

All indicators are exceptionally high. This is the forth quarter of my Government and we can say that the economic situation has been stabilized, from a position of deep negativity, and we have now recovered to neutral. Exchange in our industry has grown by 6 percent, and I’m especially happy with the 6.6 percent growth in our manufacturing. There were 38.9 percent more building permits issued in November compared to last year and the growth of tourism is at 20 percent, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the 16 percent increase in capital investments by private companies and the growth of credit lines. Mickoski said that he expects Macedonia to improve on its 4th place as the fastest growing economy in Europe.