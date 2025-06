A seven member team from the Swedish city of Gothenburg will visit Macedonia to work with the survivors of the Kocani nightclub disaster. Gothenburg suffered a similar tragedy in 1998. This group will include welfare workers, firemen and survivors of the tragedy.

The team is coming to Kocani as a symbol of strength, as people who went through the worst possible event 27 years ago and have learnt that the pain gives birth to hope, said Support Kocani, an activist group.