The citizens will determine in the local elections whether the Government should bear political responsibility for the tragedy in Kocani, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The Prime Minister said that if the outcome of the elections this fall is negative toward him, he will not wait a day longer to bear the poltiical responsibility.

Still, I know that the citizens do not share SDSM’s opinion and the opinion of others who are using a necrofiliac campaign against me, Mickoski said.