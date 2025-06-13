State prosecutors present charges over the Kocani disaster

Chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski presented the charges today over the Kocani nightclub disaster. A total of 34 individuals and three companies are charged over the deadly fire.

Kocevski’s prosecutors have dropped charges against 11 individuals who were initially suspected an detained, because of lack of evidence. Kocevski said that this includes Bekim Neziri and Driton Kuci – two of the four former Economy Ministers who were charged. Kreshnik Bekteshi and Valjon Saracini remain charged, as are five officials and a secretary general from the same ministry which was in charge of approving the club license.

Three former Kocani mayors are among those charges, as well as the owners of the club, building inspectors, heads of local and state institutions and police officers.