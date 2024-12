The Macedonian Football Federation (FFM) elected Masar Omeragic as its new President.

The FFM assembly elected Marjan Stojkoski from OFS Prilep as Vice President. Secretary General Natalia Ilievska Bozinovska was dismissed from her position, and Drilon Ganiu was named acting Secretary General. Football great Goran Pandev was named sports director of all the national teams. Another legend, Ilija Najdoski, and Agim Ibraimi, were named advisers to Omeragic.