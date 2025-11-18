 Skip to main content
19.11.2025
Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Football: Wales destroys Macedonia, but hope for reaching the World Cup remains

Sport

18.11.2025

After its very successful run in Group J of the World Cup qualifiers, Macedonia suffered a massive defeat to Wales, losing 7:1.

The rhythm of the team was off from the start, especially after Stojcevski gifted a penalty to Wales, and we hardly recovered. Wales kept attacking throughout the match and even the goal from Miovski in the 23rd minute, that briefly reduced Wales’ lead to 2:1, was not enough to restore the cohesion in our team.

Macedonia is now ranked third in its group and will face an additional opponent for a chance to reach the World Cup – possibly either Italy, Turkey, Ukraine or Denmark.

