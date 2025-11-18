Ziadin Sela’s party leaves its coalition with DUI

The Alliance of Albanians party faction led by Ziadin Sela is leaving the coalition with DUI after the major local elections defeat. In a statement, the party said that it will act independently in the future and will form an independent group in the Parliament.

Sela had joint lists with DUI in the 2024 general elections meaning that DUI will now be more or less even with the VLEN coalition in the Parliament. “In the last local elections, the coalition we were a part of came out as winner at the national level counting the votes given to our list of council members and the council seats we won, but we are unsatisfied with the outcome of the mayoral races, where we faced a strong state ran engineering and interaction of the Albanian parties in power with the Macedonian parties of all groups, leading to the goal of VMRO-DPMNE that Albanians lose their standing as factor in the country. The Albanians were degraded in the central government and are now degraded in the local government, the party said.

Despite its nationalist rhetoric and criticism of the VMRO – VLEN coalition, the party leader Sela left open the door to join the ruling coalition. He said that this can only happen in the coalition agrees to the Bulgarian nationalist demands and also makes additional concessions to the Albanian national cause. Shortly after the election, VLEN leader Izet Mexhiti predicted that Sela’s faction may join the coalition, and help it reach the so-called Badinter majority of ethnic minority members of Parliament which is required for some laws, but Sela denied this.