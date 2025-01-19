Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages

Palestinian organization Hamas released three female hostages that it has held for over a year, after the October raids on Israel. The releases are part of the ceasefire agreement that is being implemented along with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The three women were held for almost 500 days. Hamas is set to release a total of 33 hostages, and in exchange Israel will pause its offensive and release hundreds of Palestinians it holds as prisoners. Incoming President Trump warned Hamas of horrific consequences if the hostages are not released by the time of his inauguration.