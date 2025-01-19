 Skip to main content
20.01.2025
Faithful compete to retrieve the holy cross on Epiphany

Macedonia

19.01.2025

Thousands of faithful across Macedonia took part in the Epiphany/Vodici celebration, plunging into the icy waters of lake Ohrid, Vardar and other rivers and creeks to retrieve the holy cross.

Martin Godzo was the fortunate swimmer who retrieved the cross in lake Ohrid, where Archbishop Stefan led the ceremony, and President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkov awas in attendance. This is his second time to retrieve the cross.

Young Teodor Jovevski caught the cross in Skopje, from the Vardar river. Bishop Josif conducted the blessing at this ceremony, as over 220 faithful plunged in the Vardar.

