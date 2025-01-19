Mickoski begins his visit to Washington with a meeting with Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski arrived in Washington DC and began his meetings with Chris Pavlovski, the owner of Rumble. Mickoski is in Washington for the Rumble Voice of Freedom event, organized at the time of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

I had an exceptionally productive, long meeting with my friend Chris Palovski, owner of Rumble, a company whose shareholders include the new US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick as well as Vice President J.D. Vance. We discussed Rumble’s investments in Macedonia in the area of digitalization. Bearing in mind Chris’ Macedonian heritage, Macedonia always features in our discussions, our challenges at the moment and in the future. We fight for progress and better future for our citizens and our homeland, Mickoski said in a social media message.

Mickoski is the only Balkan leader in Washington for the inauguration. Although world leaders are usually not invited to the inauguration itself, a number of ideologically like-minded leaders from Europe, Latin America and Asia are also in Washington