Mickoski leads a delegation to the US, will attend events related to the Trump inauguration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski left for the United States today, where he will attend events linked to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Mickoski is invited to the Voice of Freedom reception organizedin honor of the inauguration by the Rumble corporation. Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, who is Macedonian Canadian, recently led a business delegation to Macedonia that included two officials in the incoming Trump administration – Howard Lutnick and Devin Nunes.

Mickoski will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski. “The arrival of a new administration in the United States is a big event for us. Prime Minister Mickoski will lead our delegation there, and we are going to affirm our positions with the incoming administration and continue to nurture the good personal links. We are also going to affirm the continuity that we expect in the US foreign policy on issues related to the region, the dedication to the European integration, our relations within the NATO alliance and the issues of European and regional security”, Mucunski said during a recent TV interview.

Several officials from the Albanian camp have also announced visits to the US on private invitations – Speaker Afrim Gashi, Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti and other VLEN coalition officials will also attend events durng the inauguration.