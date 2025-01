The Macedonian Handball Federation lodged a protest against the team of Danish referees at the World Championship game against the Netherlands.

In my 12 years in handball, I’ve never seen a match with more penalties, more calculated fauls.. We don’t complain about the referees often, but this was beneath any dignity of the sport, said Filip Milosevski, secretary general of the Federation.

Meanwhile, our team was fined 10,000 franks for the scuffles caused by the Macedonian fans.