Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the European Union is preparing war with Russia starting in 2030. Orban is strongly critical of the new military policy of the EU that aims to arm the continent.

Dark clouds are gathering over the skies of Europe. Brussels is preparing for war with Russia, and it already has a target date of entering the war: 2030. The stated goal of the program launched by Brussels is to make the Union ready for war by 2030. Again, 2030 is the target date of the accelerated Ukrainian EU member recruitment procedure. The Union’s basic agreement states that “in case of an armed attack on the territory of one of the member states, the other member states shall be obliged to provide all assistance at their disposal to that state.” “So, the admission of the Union of Ukraine which is engaged in war would result in an immediate war, Orban warned.

Hungary is strongly critical of the plan to integrate Ukraine in the EU and of further escalation of the conflict with Russia. Orban warned the Hungarian citizens that the Government they elect in 2026 will be the one that will have to manage this dangerous situation and determine whether Hungary will be involved in this war.