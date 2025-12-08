 Skip to main content
09.12.2025
Tuesday, 9 December 2025

Traffic camera system will ignore minor speeding violations

Macedonia

08.12.2025

Skopje police told the citizens that there will be some level of tolerance in the use of the new Safe City system, that relies on traffic cameras to dish out automatic fines. On the first day when the system was operational, over 100,000 violations were registered and warnings were issued.

Skopje police chief Saso Topalovski said that there will be tolerance, especially of the speeding violations, where every pass near a camera at over 50 kilometers per hour is registered. Topalovski said that the police is currently testing whether speeds of 52 or 55 kilometers per hour allow the same level of safety as 50.

