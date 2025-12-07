Mickoski: those who think it’s easy to lead VMRO are mistaken

After his election to what will be the last four year term as VMRO leader, Hristijan Mickoski made some comments to his eventual successor as party leader.

Those who think it is easy to be President of VMRO-DPMNE are mistaken. The office is not gained through friendships or by accident, by networking or inconsistency. My successor in VMRO-DPMNE will not be a person who only wins polls or knows how to applaud. It will have to be a person with a backbone, with integrity, discipline and focus. Who can carry the weight of the state, who can endure and forgive. He will have to be a man who will lead Macedonia not in 2025, but in 2050, Mickoski said.