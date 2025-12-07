“Macedonia will move from an economy of low wages to a high productivity model”

A prominent feature of the Strategy announced by VMRO-DPMNE at their congress yesterday, is the push to move the country from a low wage economic model to a value added model with higher productivity. The focus on the previous economic reform program led by VMRO was to bring manufacturing jobs to Macedonia and reduce the huge unemployment rate, but now the party feels that it’s time to move in a new direction.

Economic strength determines national strength. Macedonia must abandon the model of low productivity and dependence on imports and move to an economy based on knowledge, technology and innovation. And this means systemic and deep reforms in several strategic areas. Technology, the ICT sector, biotechnology, pharmacy, engineering and creative industries are the future of Macedonian economic development. The country must invest in areas that create high added value and ensure competitiveness in the global market. Digitalization and automation are the prerequisite for joining European and global production chains. The modernization of the business sector, advanced digital technologies and the development of technology parks will create jobs with high added value and significantly increase the country’s export capacity, Prime Minister and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski said while presenting the party’s strategy.