Tomovski will sue SDSM over their corruption allegations

Ivica Tomovski, head of the SOZR general services bureau of the Government, announced that he will sue SDSM over their allegations about a company started by his father. The company provides cleaning and other services and has received contracts from the Government, for which SDSM blames Tomovski, who claims that he has nothing to do with it.

I’m not an owner, I do not draw revenue and have no direct link to the company. I am yet to hear what crime I have allegedly committed, Tomovski said.

SDSM cited a phone reportedly linked to the company that a Viber search shows belongs to Tomovski. Tomovski said that his number is widely known to the public and was given to him by his father years ago.