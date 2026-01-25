Orban warns Zelensky to tone down his rhetoric

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Ukraine will never join the EU and that Hungary will continue to block EU’s plans to increase war funding.

Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky crossed a line… He says the support sent to Ukraine is insufficient, the weapons are insufficient, and Europe’s determination is insufficient. President Zelensky has things all backwards, yet the Brusselians are eager to pay up. Our people will not be made to foot the bill, Prime Minister Orban said, amid an escalating public spat ith Zelensky, who said that Orban should be slapped on the head by the greater EU powers.

It seems to me that we will not be able to come to an understanding. I am a free man who serves the Hungarian people. You are a man in a desperate position… Therefore, no matter how much you flatter me, we cannot support your war efforts, Orban added.