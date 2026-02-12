 Skip to main content
13.02.2026
Friday, 13 February 2026

Orban: Zelenskyy demands EU membership while threatening Hungary

World

12.02.2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed what he says is a plan by the EU to quickly bring Ukraine into the Union.

The Zelenskyy plan is no theory, it is reality. President Zelenskyy openly demands EU membership by 2027 and treats it as a military security guarantee, while Ukrainian military leaders issue harsh threats against Hungary. EU accession for Ukraine would not bring peace, it would bring war to Europe. This is not up for debate: Hungary will not finance, arm or legitimise a threat to its own security, Orban said.

The Hungarian leader insists that what Europe needs is peace in Ukraine and redirecting the war spending to more important civilian needs.

