Blockades could resume if EU rejects demands from Balkan truckers

Media outlets from Montenegro are reporting that the European Commission rejected demands from Balkan truckers to be allowed to operate more freely in the Schengen Zone, as they face regulatory issues with the new digital border management system.

EC representatives said that our recommendations are impossible to achieve and are not in line with the Schengen rules. They demand that the truckers follow the rule of spending at most 90 days over a 180 day period in the Schengen zone, reports the Vijesti newspaper from Montenegro.

If confirmed, this could restart the blockades of Balkan border crossing by the truckers, who would be unable to work full time, meaning a huge increase of transportation costs for Balkan based companies.