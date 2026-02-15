VMRO: Filipce needs to account for the Tetovo hospital fire

VMRO-DPMNE called out SDSM leader Venko Filipce to account for the technical preparations of the improvised Covid ward in the Tetovo hosptial, that caught fire in 2021 killing 14 patients and family members. Filipce was Healthcare Minister at the time and implemented and publicly defended the plan to build improvised hospital wards for Covid patients, but only local officials were charged over the disaster.

There are public statements from persons involved in the technical specifications at the time. We have reports that the state prosecutors have initiated an investigation into the case and we hope that they will do their job and serve justice, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.