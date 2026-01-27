Hope that the regional trucker problem will be resolved

The problem faced by Macedonian and Balkan truckers should be resolved, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, pointing out that talks with the EU have been going on since September.

I expect that this will be resolved. Yesterday I asked to schedule a phone call with the President of the European Commission, who is currently away in India. I expect that we will open the issue in the coming days, and that, along with my colleagues from the region, we will put it on the table, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

Truckers from Macedonia and several other non-EU countries in the region are blocking border crossings for freight transit, put protest the EU Schengen zone rules that will soon reduce them to spending only 180 days within the EU – even though they normally spend much more than that on business trips.