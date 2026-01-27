The Government now waits for the Council of Prosecutors to evaluate candidates for the next chief prosecutor

A total of five candidates submitted their applications to be the next chief state prosecutor, and the number may grow in the coming several days in case some applications were sent by mail.

They include current interim chief prosecutor Anita Topalova – Isajlovska, Lence Ristovska who worked in the disgraced SPO unit, judge Nenad Savevski, prosecutor Lidija Raicevic and former judge and political prisoner of the Zaev regime Vladimir Pancevski. They are running to replace Ljupco Kocevski, who was appointed by the SDSM – DUI regime, and was accused by the current Government of being passive regarding numerous well documented high profile corruption cases.

It is up to the Council of Prosecutors to give its opinion. We will wait for them and then the Government will make its position clear, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

After the Council has given its opinion of the candidates to the Government, it will ask the Parliament to name the next chief state prosecutor.