Ljutkov: becoming a European cultural capital will be a landmark event for Skopje

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov sees the celebration of Skopje as cultural capital of Europe in 2028 as a key event for the city and the country.

This is not just a title, but part of a long term vision that will put culture at the center of Skopje’s development and position the city as a modern European capital. Brussels confirmed this role in November and stabilized the entire procedure that will be led transparantly and professionally. Being a European cultural capital is a change for Skopje to put itself on the European cultural map and will include a strong program and important cultural and infrastructural investments, said Ljutkov.