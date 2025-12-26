Push to remove the huge cement factory from an urban part of Skopje

After the Skopje City Council voted in favor of dislocating the massive Titan – USJE cement factory from its current location, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that this is not objectionable to the Government.

We are already implementing the demands for increased inspection controls. Regarding the possible dislocation of the factory, that is not objectionable on the part of the Government. This is an important problem that affects our citizens and is equally important to the executive, Mickoski said.

Citizens of Skopje blame the factory for adding to the major pollution problem that the city is experiencing over winter, both from the nature of its production and with the use of imported trash as a fuel source. Protests took place earlier this week with citizens demanding that USJE is closed, as the area around it is now one of the most densely populated parts of the city. The Skopje City Council voted unanimously in favor of dislocation of the plant.

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski said that he will meet with the Environment Ministry to discuss this problem further. The Mayor added that there are other factories that need to be removed from their current locations.

Unfortunately for 30 years all were just noting the problem, but no-one solved it. The cement factory is not the only polluter, there are lines in the Zelezara steel mill, there are cable factories, dump sites. Bad decisions were made in the past and we haven’t moved to correct them for 30 yeras, Gjorgjievski said.