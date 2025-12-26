Nikoloski discussed infrastructure and investments with Turkiye Ambassador Ulusoy

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Turkish Ambassador to Macedonia Fatih Ulusoy.

During the meeting, the good bilateral relations between Macedonia and Turkiye were confirmed as was the traditional friendship between the two peoples. The meeting focused on the investment policy of the Government, with focus on the planned infrastructure projects and advancing cooperation in the transportation sector. Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski emphasized that Turkiye is an important trade partner of Macedonia, and that there is potential to increase the trade exchange, and noted the large number of Turkish investments in the country, the Transportation Ministry said in a statement.