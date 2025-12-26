City of Skopje will purchase 40 new sanitation trucks

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski announced that the city will purchase 40 new sanitation trucks – a purchase that will partially be supported by the World Bank.

The vehicles will be bought in two phases. We have funds in our budget and some of the funds are coming from the World Bank, via the Transportation Ministry. The vehicles will be economical and will satisfy the needs of the citizens, said Mayor Gjorgjievski, adding that the Communal Hygiene utility company currently has only 40 to 50 operational trucks, and had only 16 when he took over.