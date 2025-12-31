Macedonian painter and activist honors President Trump with his peace award

Macedonian painter and humanitarian Zivko Popovski – Cvetin awarded US President Donald Trump with the Cvetin Peace Award. The honoring ceremony took place today on Macedonia Square in Skopje, and the award is given to President Trump for his activities to stop the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

Journalists, diplomats, sportsmen and other members of the committee set up by Popovski attended the honoring ceremony. The painter noted that, while Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, he deserves praise for working to defuse the major wars across the world.

Popovski is a former President of the Macedonian Red Cross. He is known for his “flowers for peace” campaign in which he has gifted over 70,000 paintings of flowers to world leaders, artists, poets and citizens who join the push for world peace.