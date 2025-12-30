Purchase of new engines as part of plans to systemically renew the railroad system

The Government today announced it will purchase five new electric railroad engines, as it ramps up investments in strategic railroad projects. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that work on the fast north-south Corridor 10 railroad remains a top strategic priority.

As part of our agreement with the United Kingdom, we secured funds that will put our railroads where they belong – as a key link between the Balkans and Europe. These are not isolated projects, but a systemic renewal of our railroad system and an investment in our economy, environment and the European future of the country, said Prime Minister Mickoski at the signing ceremony with EBRD which will help the 20.9 million EUR purchase of engines.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the purchase will fully cover our cargo transportation needs, and some of them will also be used for passenger trains.

Last year, when the Government was formed, the situation was especially dire. We had no operational engines and railroad traffic was practically paralyzed. With intense work, and with the support of the Prime Minister, we were able to put five engines in service and now we have 11 in total. The additional five engines will leave us with nine modern ones, said Nikoloski.