 Skip to main content
31.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Purchase of new engines as part of plans to systemically renew the railroad system

Macedonia

30.12.2025

The Government today announced it will purchase five new electric railroad engines, as it ramps up investments in strategic railroad projects. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that work on the fast north-south Corridor 10 railroad remains a top strategic priority.

As part of our agreement with the United Kingdom, we secured funds that will put our railroads where they belong – as a key link between the Balkans and Europe. These are not isolated projects, but a systemic renewal of our railroad system and an investment in our economy, environment and the European future of the country, said Prime Minister Mickoski at the signing ceremony with EBRD which will help the 20.9 million EUR purchase of engines.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the purchase will fully cover our cargo transportation needs, and some of them will also be used for passenger trains.

Last year, when the Government was formed, the situation was especially dire. We had no operational engines and railroad traffic was practically paralyzed. With intense work, and with the support of the Prime Minister, we were able to put five engines in service and now we have 11 in total. The additional five engines will leave us with nine modern ones, said Nikoloski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 29.12.2025
Filipce had to invest half a million dollars to receive a “golden visa” to Dubai
Macedonia  | 28.12.2025
Filipce photographed at the Venice airport – apparently heading to Dubai amid his investment scandal
Macedonia  | 26.12.2025
Nikoloski discussed infrastructure and investments with Turkiye Ambassador Ulusoy