SDSM continues attempts to discipline party officials who speak out against Filipce

The SDSM party continued its attacks against their former top official and candidate for party leadership Jovan Despotovski, after he criticized the bizarre series of press statements of the party and the unaccountability of leader Venko Filipce.

In its latest statements, SDSM calls Despotovski a “quisling” and “fifth-columnist” who is colluding with the ruling coalition. “This is a man who was never active in the party, and who practically never existed for the party and our comrades”, SDSM said in an angry statement.

Despotovski responded by urging the party to show evidence that he is coordinating his public appearances with the Government, or face charges for slander. He added that as a long serving prominent party official, he has received numerous statements of support, and that the attacks he faces from SDSM are the “work of individuals”.