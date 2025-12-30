 Skip to main content
31.12.2025
Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Government adopts draft law on state prosecutors as part of the EU reform agenda

Macedonia

30.12.2025

The Government adopted a draft law on the public prosecution service, which is part of the EU reform agenda.

Adopting this law will be a significant step forward in enhancing the independence, efficiency and accountability of the public prosecution, as pillar of the judiciary and a guardian of the public interest. This law is the result of a thorough process of analysis, consultations and alignment with the best European and international practices, the Governemnt said in a statement.

The law provides binding deadlines in the process of election and promotion of prosecutors and details their disciplinary accountability. The law includes clauses that will make sure that election of prosecutors is free from political interference and is based on personal merit and competence.

