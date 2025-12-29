Parking crisis in the Clinical Center will be resolved by May

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu announced that the thorny issue of the Skopje clinical center parking, that felled his predecessor Arben Taravari, will be resolved by May. Macedonia’s largest medical complex faces crippling traffic jams making it almost inaccessible.

Aliu said that a multilevel parking garage will be built at the site of the current parking, and a smart system will be installed to manage the flow of vehicles. Taravari tried to outsource the job to a politically linked company from Albania that prompted his resignation and the withdrawal of his party from the ruling coalition.

Aliu said that his Ministry will partner with the Education Ministry to prepare a decade long national strategy for the education of healthcare workers that are most needed. Additionally, he confirmed the plans to purchase 100 ambulances in 2026 and 50 more in 2027.