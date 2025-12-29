 Skip to main content
30.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Finance Ministry plans two 500 million EUR bond issues in 2026

Economy

29.12.2025

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska announced that a 1B euro denominated bond will be issued in 2026. The bond will be issued in two equal segments, with different maturing dates.

The goal of this issue is to maintain the long term stability of public finances and to provide liquidity to service older maturing obligations, Minister Kocoska said.

A 700 million EUR bond that was issued in 2020 is maturing in 2026, and the new issue will help cover it. The Minister said that issues below 500 million EUR can draw higher interest rates, and that is the reason for the structure of the new issue.

Related Articles

Economy  | 28.12.2025
Statistics bureau: poverty rate stood at 21.9 percent in 2024
Macedonia  | 27.12.2025
Former top SDSM official and challenger for the party leadership adds to Filipce’s troubles
Culture  | 27.12.2025
Ljutkov: becoming a European cultural capital will be a landmark event for Skopje