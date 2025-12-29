Finance Ministry plans two 500 million EUR bond issues in 2026

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska announced that a 1B euro denominated bond will be issued in 2026. The bond will be issued in two equal segments, with different maturing dates.

The goal of this issue is to maintain the long term stability of public finances and to provide liquidity to service older maturing obligations, Minister Kocoska said.

A 700 million EUR bond that was issued in 2020 is maturing in 2026, and the new issue will help cover it. The Minister said that issues below 500 million EUR can draw higher interest rates, and that is the reason for the structure of the new issue.