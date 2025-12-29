 Skip to main content
30.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Filipce had to invest half a million dollars to receive a “golden visa” to Dubai

Macedonia

29.12.2025

SDSM leader Venko Filipce had to invest at least half a million dollars to receive a “golden visa” to Dubai, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski at a press conference today. VMRO is calling Filipce out and demanding that he shows the documents he used to receive the visa – which he already acknowledged he has. Filipce insists that it was given to him as he was planning to work at a hospital in Dubai.

Doctor Filipce remains silent and will not answer about the origin of the “golden visa”. Everyone already knows how you can obtain one. The minimum required investment or real-estate purchase is half a million dollars. Doctor Filipce did not disclose the documents he submitted to receive the “golden visa”, or any work engagement in Dubai, Manasievski said.

VMRO is accusing Filipce of being a real-estate investment partner with his political mentor Zoran Zaev, in a massive skyscraper in Dubai, and is asking both of them to explain the origin of the funds they put in the investment.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 28.12.2025
Filipce photographed at the Venice airport – apparently heading to Dubai amid his investment scandal
Macedonia  | 26.12.2025
VMRO asks Filipce if he got a “golden visa” in Dubai with massive real-estate investments together with Zaev
Economy  | 26.12.2025
“The energy system was devastated by the SDSM Government”