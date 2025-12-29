Filipce had to invest half a million dollars to receive a “golden visa” to Dubai

SDSM leader Venko Filipce had to invest at least half a million dollars to receive a “golden visa” to Dubai, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski at a press conference today. VMRO is calling Filipce out and demanding that he shows the documents he used to receive the visa – which he already acknowledged he has. Filipce insists that it was given to him as he was planning to work at a hospital in Dubai.

Doctor Filipce remains silent and will not answer about the origin of the “golden visa”. Everyone already knows how you can obtain one. The minimum required investment or real-estate purchase is half a million dollars. Doctor Filipce did not disclose the documents he submitted to receive the “golden visa”, or any work engagement in Dubai, Manasievski said.

VMRO is accusing Filipce of being a real-estate investment partner with his political mentor Zoran Zaev, in a massive skyscraper in Dubai, and is asking both of them to explain the origin of the funds they put in the investment.