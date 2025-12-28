 Skip to main content
29.12.2025
Republika English
Monday, 29 December 2025

Economy Ministry announces tenfold increase of fines for markets that make cartel arrangements

Economy

28.12.2025

The Economy Ministry warned companies that are entering into cartel arrangements that they will face fines 10 times higher than what they have faced so far. The announcement of changes in the law on countering monopolies comes as the public is warning about stubbornly high prices of some products.

Yes, there will be a tenfold increase in the fines, particularly for the large market chains. Instead of fines of just 20,000 EUR, we will have them at over 100,000 EUR and even 200,000 EUR. We need to talk to all aprties and arrange a level that will mean that we protect living standards from such cartel groups, said Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski.

