Statistics bureau: poverty rate stood at 21.9 percent in 2024

The State Statistics Bureau (DZS) publisehd a report indicating that the poverty rate in 2024 was at 21.9 percent. By age, children and minors under 17 were most at risk of poverty, with a rate of 29.5 percent.

Single parents are particularly at risk of being in poverty, with the rate amounting to 45.8 percent, as were families with three or more children (54.8 percent).

According to the DZS statistics, the poverty rate is placed at annual household income of 6,100 EUR. This means that a family that receives 31,200 denars or below a month is considered to be poor.

DZS also informed that the Gini index of inequality for 2024 amounted to 29.1.