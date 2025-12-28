Filipce photographed at the Venice airport – apparently heading to Dubai amid his investment scandal

SDSM leader Venko Filipce was photographed today by passengers at the Venice airport, apparently as he was taking a flight to Dubai. The revelation comes as Filipce faces increased calls to explain his business dealings in Dubai, along with his predecessor Zoran Zaev, after a former Zaev insider said that he is building a massive residential complex there.

SDSM denied that their leader is planning to spend New Year in Dubai. Even though the photo was apparently taken by a fellow passenger from Macedonia at a popular tourist destination, in its press release SDSM accused the Government of conducting surveillance on Filipce.

VMRO-DPMNE is calling on Filipce to disclose to the public contracts or other evidence of his work engagements in Dubai, after the SDSM leader acknowledged that he has a preferential work visa in Dubai – a so-called “gold visa”. Filipce claims that he got the visa because he was negotiating a work engagement in Dubai, but VMRO insists that this is a visa for major investors in the Arab city and that Filipce is Zaev’s partner in the residential development there.