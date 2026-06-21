Orchestras from Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece perform Carmina Burana in Skopje

Orchestras from Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece performed Carmina Burana in Skopje yesterday, sending out a message of unity in the divided Balkans.

The spectacular event took place in the Skopje city park, and included 240 artists from the three countries. Led by Bulgarian conductor Najden Todorov, the event featured Ana Durlovski, Nikolos Spanos and Ivo Jordanov. The Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra hosted the Thessaloniki State Orchestra, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Philharmonic Choir of Bulgaria, as well as the choir of the Macedonian Opera and Ballet, the childrens choir Piccolo and the choir of the musical school in Skopje.