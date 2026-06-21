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22.06.2026
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Monday, 22 June 2026

Ambassador Nikolov spoke at the opening of the French Film Festival in Skopje

Culture

21.06.2026

Ambassador to Paris prof. dr. Igor Nikolov spoke at the opening of the French Film Festival in Skopje. This year, the festival was devoted to Corsica and the contemporary film production of this French island.

The event was organized in partnership with the French Embassy in Skopje, the French Institute in Skopje and the Macedonian Embassy in Paris, with the goal to advance the cultural cooperation and strengthen the ties between the two friendly countries.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Nikolov emphasized the importance of culture as a bridge between the peoples and the value of cultural diplomacy in advancing mutual understanding, respect and cooperation. Ambassador Nikolov expressed his gratitude to French Ambassador Christophe Le Rigoleur for his continued support to the cultural cooperation between the countries, and to the festival organizers for their successful work.

Ambassador Nikolov noted that the event drew attention in Corsica as well, and was covered in the local media.

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