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22.06.2026
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Monday, 22 June 2026

Orban and other right wing leaders welcomed at the FPO celebration in Vienna

World

21.06.2026

The Austrian FPO party held its 70th anniversary in Vienna on Saturday, with a large crowd gathered at Stephansplatz to support the party that is now strongly in the lead in the polls. FPO leader Herbert Kickl called for unity on the right against the status-quo parties of the left and the old right.

The event was an opportunity for FPO supporters from like-minded right wing parties to join the event. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was warmly welcomed as he walked through the streets of central Vienna. Other political leaders in the event included German AfD leader Alice Weidel and Geert Wilders from the Netherlands.

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