VMRO: Filipce wants to see Macedonia defaced

SDSM leader Venko Filipce, like his predecessor Zoran Zaev, announces that he is prepared for a new national concession, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, as Filipce continues to call on the Government to accept the Bulgarian demands.

Filipce has no red lines, not on the language, on the identity or on any other national issue. For months he courted Rumen Radev saying that he will sign the changes to the Constitution without hesitation. Filipce claims that the Macedonian identity is not endangered by the Bulgariam ultimatums, by the official Bulgarian positions that the Macedonian language is a dialect of the Bulgarian, that Macedonia has a joint history with Bulgaria and that the Macedonian national heroes were Bulgarians. It is clear that he has nothing in common with the ideals of our heroes and that he wants to see a defaced Macedonia, the ruling party said in its statement.