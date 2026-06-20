Gas prices expected to go down on Monday

Following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the Macedonian Government expects to see gas prices go down next week. The RKE regulatory energy commission meets on Monday. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects gas prices to go down by 4 denars per liter, and diesel to go down by 7 denars.

We did our own calculations, and given that the dollar is slightly increased I expect that the prices will go down by 4 and 7 denars per liter on Monday. Let’s wait for the Commission to announce its decision, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that he expects to see the oil market stabilize after the ceasefire and the opening of the strait of Hormuz, but warned that full normalization will be a process.