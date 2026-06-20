Mickoski: Government reconstruction process will be completed by the end of June

Talks on reconstruction of the Government will be completed by the end of June and on July 1st the list of new ministers will be put before the members of Parliament, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a public event today. His VMRO-DPMNE party is in talks with its coalition partners ZNAM and VLEN to replace the members of Government who have not risen to the expectations.

In the interest of the process I would not talk too much about the specific personnel choices. We are looking at various options and the meeting yesterday was held in a good, pleasant atmosphere. We will round up this first segment of the process soon, and it will cover the first echelon, said the Prime Minister.

After decisions are made about the members of the Government, the three coalition partners will begin talks about lower level officials who run various institutions. Mickoski said that he has his opinions on the officials at this level as well, and it would last from the second half of July until the end of September.