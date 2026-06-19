VMRO, VLEN and ZNAM begin talks for reconstruction of the Government

VMRO-DPMNE begins talks with VLEN and ZNAM today and tomorrow, where the coalition partners will discuss the announced reconstruction of the Government. Prime Minister and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski said during the large party celebration in Strumica that the ministers and officials who have shown that they are tired or closed off to the citizens will be replaced.

Talks are in the early stages and the coalition is not disclosing more details so far. ZNAM came out with the position that they see the performance of their appointees in the Government in a positive light – indicating that they would not want them replaced.