Presentation of Macedonian wines in Paris

A presentation of Macedonian wines took place at the Paris Wine 2026 fair between February 9th and 11th. A special event – Night of Macedonian Wines – was organized by the Macedonian Embassy and Ambassador Igor Nikolov, and it included representatives from well known wineries who showcased their products.

Enologists, distributers, French media representatives and members of the diplomatic corps attended the event, as well as a high level delegation of the Macedonian Government, in town for meetings in UNESCO.

French experts praised the quality of the selection, for the unique taste and the natural origin of the Macedonian wines. This event was an opportunity to expand the visibility of Macedonian wines in France and beyond.